LOS ANGELES:- Jon Favreau’s remake of The Jungle Book took home the top prize at the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards on Tuesday. The 2016 remake, which features computer-generated animals and landscapes alongside a real actor playing Mowgli, was awarded Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature at the annual ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The winner of the top prize has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects nine out of 14 times, meaning The Jungle Book looks set for Oscar glory on 26 February.–Variety



ARIETY But it does have some tough competition, from Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, Kubo and the Two Strings and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Star Wars spin-off led the VES nominations with seven but came away from the ceremony empty-handed, while The Jungle Book took home five, including Outstanding Animated Performance, Outstanding Virtual Cinematography, Outstanding Effects Simulations and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature. Other movie winners included Doctor Strange for Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature for its kaleidoscopic version of New York City and Deepwater Horizon for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature and Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project for the recreation of the oil rig.