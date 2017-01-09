Not everyone got an invite to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, so ET is taking fans inside the star-studded event and highlighting all of the unseen moments.

Sure, we all cheered for Meryl Streep, laughed with Jimmy Fallon, and teared up with Emma Stone, but who was flirting behind the scenes and who whistled at Justin Timberlake?

Here’s what you missed from the live broadcast:

Red Carpet Recovery

Prior to her big win, Tracee Ellis Ross booked it off the red carpet and immediately kicked off her shoes. The Black-ish star got a quick post-carpet touch-up thanks to L’Oreal’s complimentary hair and makeup room. She spent the last few moments before the show began lounging in a comfy chair with her shoes off before she had to hit the stage to accept her award.

Close Call!

Anna Kendrick made it off the red carpet only to have someone accidentally step on her dress! Luckily, it looks like her grey one-shoulder Vionnet gown survived the ordeal intact.

Lovers Table

Things were heating up at one particular table. Chris Hemsworth had his arm around his wife, Elsa Pataky, and was caressing her back all night. He also leaned over to give her a sweet smooch. Their seat mates Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego also shared a kiss. That’s amore!

We are late!! Hold on! ????llegamos tarde esperarnos! #goldenglobes @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

That Suit & Tie’s Working!

To get her husband Justin Timberlake’s attention, Jessica Biel whistled him right outside of the men’s bathroom. JT, in turn, responded by giving her a cute smirk. And the sexiest couple award goes to…

Speaking of Romance…

Jake Gyllenhaal playfully flirted with Lily Collins, making her laugh several times. Ooo la la!

Perfecting the swoosh #GoldenGlobes... A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Team Meryl

If you got emotional watching the friendship goals of Viola Davis and Meryl Streep, then you weren’t alone! Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez couldn’t hold back her tears while listing to Davis introduce Streep with the most touching praises ever.

One For the Money, Two for the Show

Chris Hemsworth was spotted double fisting drinks several times throughout the night. His drink of choice appeared to be a tequila soda with lime. Hey, it was an open bar!

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Inspiration Strikes

John Legend was overheard saying director Damien Chazelle and La La Land were having a great night. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, then promptly told her hubby that she wanted to go dancing. Maybe Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling can give you guys some lessons?

British Bros

Hunky Brits Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel were spotted catching up and couldn’t help but talk about London. Fancy a trip across the pond anyone?

How's this for a before and after?? #GoldenGlobes, here we come! A photo posted by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Non-Robotic Compliment

When Felicity Huffman asked a guest if she looked OK, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek chimed in, saying, “You look hot!” Agreed!