LAHORE: Here's a big news, if you are wondering what the dream cast of Maula Jatt, like Hamza Ali Abbasi and our very own chocolaty hero Fawad Khan are to do with Maula Jatt.

As Bilal Lashari’s film is finally seeing the light of the day after facing so many hurdles, both superstars go super fit for the film, with heartthrob Fawad Khan essaying Maula Jatt and Hamza Ali Abbasi playing Noori Nath.

Maula Jatt, announced as a multi-million dollar remake of Sultan Rahi’s Maula Jatt in December 2013, will hit the floors very soon.

The sources told media that a team of action choreographers from Los Angeles had arrived in Lahore to train Maula Jatt's lead actors for the gruelling task that lies ahead. "The team has been in Lahore for a couple of weeks where workshops are being conducted for the cast and the crew," a source privy to the details said.

"Both Fawad and Hamza will train for their particular roles. The first spell focusses on Hamza specifically." The source further elaborated that the LA team was here to stay and would return once the film’s shooting had been completed.

Earlier, it was reported that Hamza and Fawad had left for LA to begin their physical transformations. "It has to be a lot more than just a physical transformation. Fawad as Maula Jatt and Hamza as Noori Nath will come as an amazing shocker for the audience," Lashari had said in an interview.

"I think he will make an even better villain on screen than he is on Facebook. I think he will bring that (his facebook persona) to the table itself but the character and dialogues themselves are so powerful that I think he is going to nail it. People will forget the old Noori Nath," said Lashari.

Bilal Lashari also said that the aim was not to attempt a remake of the old Maula Jatt that starred Maula Jatt and Mustafa Qureshi.

"It’s a gamble but it’s not a remake. It’s a new interpretation of the gandasa genre, which is why it was very important to reinvent characters. There’s no point in imitating Sultan Rahi. There has to be a completely new identity," said Lashari

Well, if anyone can do it, it’s these two! However both of them will have to do a lot to make sure that they are up for the job of Maula Jatt and Noori Nath.