LOS ANGELES:-Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was described as “royalty” by his peers on Friday as he sunk his hands and feet into the cement at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. The 67-year-old actor, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe this year for “Hell or High Water,” was surrounded by fellow actors and industry heavyweights, including Sharon Stone and Chris Pine, during the ceremony. “He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty,” said Pine as he introduced the veteran actor.