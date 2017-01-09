Sunday was the night when Hollywood gathered to officially kick off awards season with the Golden Globes.

See what Priyanka Chopra, Emma Stone, and more wore on the red carpet, reports ELLE.

MAISIE WILLIAMS

BUSY PHILIPPS in Stella McCartney

SOPHIE TURNER in Louis Vuitton.

HEIDI KLUM in J. Mendel and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

ANNA KENDRICK in Vionnet, Neil Lane jewelry and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

HAILEE STEINFELD in custom Vera Wang.

VIOLA DAVIS in Michael Kors Collection and Harry Winston jewelry.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

NAOMIE HARRIS in custom Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

NAOMI CAMPBELL in Atelier Versace.

REESE WITHERSPOON in Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA in Ralph Lauren Collection.

EMMA STONE in Valentino and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

RYAN GOSLING in Gucci.

FELICITY JONES in Gucci.

SOFIA VERGARA in Zuhair Murad Couture.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY

Reynolds in Montblanc cuff links. Lively in Atelier Versace.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL

Timberlake in Tom Ford. Biel in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

AMY ADAMS in Tom Ford