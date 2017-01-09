HS-LOS ANGELES-Zoe Saldana’s twins are ‘’total gangsters’’.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie with her husband Marco Perego - has gushed about her active children but admitted that their fights are starting to become very ‘’vicious’’.

She explained: ‘’They’re totally gangsters. These kids are like up at night! One is more into talking in Spanish. The other is expressing himself more in English. One is like, ‘No quiero! No quiero!’ And the other is like, ‘I don’t wanna!’

‘’You’re like, ‘It’s time to go to sleep,’ and they’re both yelling at you all these things ... And when they start fighting, they just look like two lads at a pub fighting over like the wrong girl too. It’s like, ‘Ugh!’ It’s just vicious. ‘You guys are only two this is horrible.’’’

And the 38-year-old actress is keen for her children to experience different traditions and feels lucky she can celebrate new ones each year, particularly at Christmas, because they’re still so young at the moment.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ‘’Now that they’re two is when we’re starting to tell them. And they have an idea. Their approach is very musical, so it’s through songs that you get them to understand who Santa Claus is.

‘’But my husband [Marco Perego] and I have another year until they’re three. I think we have this Christmas to decide what kind of Christmas we need to create and follow that tradition indefinitely for our family. Because we don’t want to deprive each other’s respective backgrounds too, how we celebrated Christmas as kids.’’

Meanwhile, Zoe recently admitted it can be tough looking after twins.

She shared: ‘’Everybody romanticises having twins - and we love it, we don’t regret it - but let me just tell you, the part that having twins is that you’re catering to two people that are growing up at once at the same age, going through the same things, with different tempers. Like, opposite tempers.’’