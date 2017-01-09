Game of Thrones costars and real-life BFFs Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner—Arya and Sansa Stark, respectively—attended the Golden Globes on Sunday and, naturally, stunned on the red carpet.

And while most celebs have an assistant arrange the trains and skirts of their dresses before posing for some pictures, Turner stepped in to do the service for her friend herself.

When Williams, primly dressed in a yellow floor-length gown, took her turn at the step-and-repeat, Turner helped fix her train—like a true friend would.

Harpers Bazaar reports that according to some attendees, Turner even carried Williams' train down the red carpet long before the photoshoot.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams as told by @AnnaKendrick47 #Mophie pic.twitter.com/OgvfuIv7Ro — Sophie Turner Online (@SophieTurnerCom) January 9, 2017

The result was perfection:

Turner also looked incredible in Louis Vuitton:

Sophie and Maisie, you will always be #FriendGoals.