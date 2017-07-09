LONDON-Eventim UK says it will now refund booking fees for anyone who bought tickets to Adele’s cancelled Wembley shows.

Many fans had complained at losing £5.50 per ticket booked.

The singer cancelled the last two dates of her world tour, due to take place on 1 and 2 July, after damaging her vocal cords. Eventim UK now says it will give people their money back due to the “short notice” cancellation of the gigs.

In a statement to Newsbeat, Eventim UK said: “In light of the short notice cancellation of Adele’s final Wembley Stadium shows on 1 and 2 July, we have been working closely with the event organiser to resolve the issue in all parties’ best interests.

“Therefore on this occasion we will not only refund the face value of the tickets but also the booking fees.”

The company says it will be processing the payments over the next few weeks.

Before the announcement, fans tweeted about losing out on cash.

But Eventim UK had previously said it wouldn’t be paying back the booking fees, pointing to the terms and conditions that state if a gig is cancelled “we will use our reasonable endeavours to refund you the face value of the ticket (excluding any booking fee, service charges, facility fee or any other fee) as soon as reasonably practicable”. Some fans had even tweeted Adele to complain.

Now though, fans should be much happier. Adele posted a lengthy statement on Saturday to explain why she had cancelled the concerts.

An excerpt of the statement on Adele’s Twitter. “I had to push a lot harder than I normally do... it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry for your disappointment... You know I would not make this decision lightly.”