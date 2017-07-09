Award winning actress and producer Hareem Farooq has joined Pakistan's biggest reality show 'Miss Veet Pakistan' as a judge for this season.

This takes her association with the brand forward from earlier this year when she was signed on as one of the five mentors of Veet Academy - an online grooming platform for young girls.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the judge on Miss Veet Pakistan and for continuing my association with Veet Pakistan," said Hareem.

"I always believe a woman should be comfortable in her own skin, being confident and being grateful for what you have and I now want to bring forth this amazing opportunity to the girls who dream big, who dare to break stereotypes and compete to be the next Miss Veet Pakistan with my fellow judges," she further added.

The multi-talented actress Hareem Farooq, has played lead roles in successful projects like Dobara Phir Se (film), Diyar-e-Dil (TV) and Pawnay Chauda August (theatre), along with taking the backseat to produce 2016’s blockbuster hit Janaan. Hareem, in a short career span, has played a pivotal role in setting trends for the youth to follow, when it comes to personal image and style.

Extremely selective in brands that she works with, Hareem Farooq had earlier this year signed on as Official Local Spokesperson for L'Oréal Professional Pakistan.