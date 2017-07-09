Los Angeles-Madonna has shared a picture of her adopted twins Esther and Stella on Instagram and gushed about how much she loves them. The ‘Vogue’ hitmaker has shared an adorable picture of the four-year-old girls laying together on Instagram and spoke about how heart is ‘’pounding’’ with joy at how happy they are. She wrote: ‘’Love does not come with a manual. Most of the time we are flailing blindly and reeking havoc everywhere. We go. But every once in a while we get it right and when we do we can hear the molecules singing. We. feel the universe conspiring to help us and we hear our hearts pounding in our chests. (sic)’’. Last month, the 58-year-old pop star wished herself a Happy Father’s Day.

The ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ singer shared a collage of photos on her Instagram account featuring all her children, 20-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, 16, David and Mercy, both 11, and Stella and Esther, and insisted she deserved just as much recognition for what she does for her kids as male parents do.

The collage featured pink text which read: ‘’Happy Mother’s Day Madonna.’’

And Madonna captioned the post: ‘’And Happy Father’. Day to Me too because lets face it ..... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don’t care what the papers say.(sic)’’

The queen of pop - who is reportedly dating Kevin Sampaio - added that her children are her ‘’greatest accomplishment’’

Posting a photo of herself as a baby with her mother, the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer said: ‘’The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! Happy Mother’s Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood!’’