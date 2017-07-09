LONDON-There have been further changes at Vogue - with Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Steve McQueen taking roles as contributing editors. They’ve been hired by Edward Enninful, the magazine’s incoming editor-in-chief, who officially takes over on 1 August. A number of senior figures have left Vogue in recent weeks as he makes changes to the editorial team.

“I am thrilled that Kate, Naomi, Steve and Grace are going to work with us in these new roles,” said Enninful in a statement on Vogue’s website.

Kate Moss was already a contributing fashion editor and has been with Vogue since 2013, but Campbell and Steve are totally new signings.

Edward and Naomi are good friends - the model even went with him when he was made an OBE last year.

“As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous,” Enninful said.

“Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.”

McQueen is best known for directing Shame and the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave.

So... what do contributing editors actually do? Well, that’s a bit of a grey area.

Usually, it means you’ve written enough articles for a newspaper, magazine or online publication be considered a frequent contributor, but not necessarily enough to have a regular column.

However, the press release on Vogue’s website doesn’t exactly give much detail on what Kate, Naomi and Steve’s office hours will be.

The fashion world will be watching with interest to find out, but their involvement alone will be beneficial to Vogue, given the trio’s combined star power.

Enninful is also hiring Grace Coddington, his former colleague at US Vogue, as a contributor.

The transitional period at Vogue has not been smooth since current editor Alexandra Shulman announced her departure.

Lucinda Chambers, the magazine’s fashion director for the last 25 years, has probably been the most spectacular exit so far.

She gave an interview to Vestoj where she admitted she hasn’t read Vogue in years, describing the clothes it features as “irrelevant for most people - so ridiculously expensive”.

Deputy editor (and sister of Samantha Cameron) Emily Sheffield followed suit earlier this week.