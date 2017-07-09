Indian actress Sridevi said that Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddique, have done a marvelous job in the movie Mom.

Sridevi in her short one min clip has praised Pakistani actress Sajal Ali and actor Adnan Siddiqui for their work and acting in the Indian movie Mom. During the clip she became very emotional and said that she missed working with them and the time they spent together.





This happens to be Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddique’s first Bollywood movie. Earlier Adnan Siddique was offered work in Mardani and Jism 3 but he turned down the offer, but he acted in Mighty Heart a Hollywood movie. While Sridevi has made a comeback to Indian screens after a long time. The last movie Sridevi worked in was English Vinglish.