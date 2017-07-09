LOS ANGELES- Tom Holland would love to see a movie featuring Spider-Man and Hulk. The 21-year-old actor plays the web-slinger in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and has expressed his desire to have Marvel’s favourite green giant team up Peter Parker’s alter-ego for a spin-off because he’d love to see them have a face-off, with Hulk squashing Spidey like a bug. Asked who he’d like to see join Spider-Man in the future, he told MTV: ‘’I really like the idea of Spider-Man and Hulk. There’s a really amazing picture from the comics where Spider-Man is sitting on a lamppost staring at Hulk, and I think that could be a really - there’s so many jokes you can make about the big green guy, so I think that would be a lot of fun.

‘’I think it would be quite interesting to see Hulk try and squash him like a bug, like a sort of big brother-little brother type fight situation rather than a proper fight, just to see them have it off with each other, it would be really fun.’’

Tom recently revealed how he got over his ‘Spider-Man’ ‘’doubts’’ following a frank chat with Robert Downey Jr.

He had moments of anxiety as to whether he was cut out for the iconic role, but his ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ co-star helped ease his fears when he admitted to questioning himself in a similar way when he was first cast as Iron Man in the Marvel Universe.

Tom said: ‘’Robert Downey Jr. has been really great, he’s been there during a lot of this.

‘’There have been moments, particularly during ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ where I’ve doubted my capabilities. We all have doubts.

‘’And he pulled me aside one day and said, ‘You know, you got this, this was meant to be. I had the same feelings doing ‘Iron Man’, the same anxieties, but know that they picked you for a reason - because it feels right, it works. It’s not about how good you can do the web-slinging or the stunts, it’s about the personality you bring to the character.’

‘’That eased by fears and wise words like that from Iron Man, you don’t forget. They are there stored in the vault for repeat use.’’