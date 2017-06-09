LONDON:- Liam Payne has joined the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball this Saturday at London’s Wembley Arena. The 23-year-old hunk will be reunited with his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, also 23, at the one-day music festival held at Wembley Stadium. Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Liam wrote: ‘’Excited to say I’m going to be performing at Summertime Ball! Let’s do this #LiamPayneAtCapitalSTB (sic).’’ ‘Easy Love’ hitmaker Sigala has also joined the bill, but those planning to see Maroon 5 will be disappointed as they have pulled out. ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker Niall previously confessed he is feeling ‘’nervous’’ about performing in front of 80,000 fans at the concert.–TS

He spilled: ‘’You’re stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it’s going to be scary! But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they’re your songs, people know them that are coming to watch because they listen to the station, they’re going to have a good day and you’re amongst a great line-up.’’ All tickets for the ball sold out in a record 82 minutes.