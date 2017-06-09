CM LONDON - Miranda Kerr is ‘obsessed’ with plucking her eyebrows, but she makes sure she doesn’t damage the shape of her facial features by just tweezing the stray hairs.

The 34-year-old model has admitted she loves nothing more than tweezing her facial hair because she likes to have perfectly shaped eyebrows, and she believes a symmetrical set really make a ‘’difference’’ to a person’s face. The brunette beauty revealed her beauty tips on Wednesday as she took over Marie Claire magazine’s Instagram account.

A photograph of the fashion muse clasping at a set of tweezers in one hand and a mirror in the other, read: ‘’Hi, it’s @mirandakerr here and I’ll be taking over Marie Claire’s Instagram today! Stay tuned for a peek into my day. I’ll be sharing health & beauty tips and having some fun! ‘’I’m obsessed with tweezing my brows! Eyebrows help frame your face so a good, clean shaped brow really makes a difference. I like to just follow the natural shape of my brow and only tweeze the random hairs out of place. -@mirandakerr taking over Marie Claire’s Insta from her home in LA (sic).’’

Miranda has also revealed she used to suffer from really bad dry skin on her legs, which she has been able to combat by using Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil.

She said: ‘’It’s true! I used to suffer from really dry skin on my legs but my @koraorganics Noni Glow Body Oil has really nourished and transformed my skin. Thanks for joining me today! Xxx (sic).’’

The catwalk icon - who has six-year-old son Flynn with her former partner Orlando Bloom - organises her vitamins into a large pill box, and she takes the supplements every day to keep her feeling healthy.

She explained: ‘’My secret to keeping my vitamins and supplements organized. So much easier than taking each one out of different bottles everyday. And it saves space! -@mirandakerr taking over Marie Claire’s Insta from her home in LA (sic).’’

Miranda - who recently married Evan Spiegel earlier this year - will also take five minutes out of her busy schedule to mediate to help her ‘’relax and reset’’ her mind, and she will also use crystals to ‘’deepen’’ her calming session.

She said: ‘’Meditation is a huge part of my daily life. Even if I just have 5 minutes to close my eyes and focus on my breath, it really helps relax & reset my mind. I often use crystals to help deepen my meditation and set intentions. (sic).’’