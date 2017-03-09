KARACHI: ChalayThaySaath, the highly awaited upcoming feature film produced by We Think Films in association with Hot Water Bottle

Films, is ready to hit cinemas across Pakistan on April 21st, 2017.

Chalay Thay Saath is a romantic-drama film which has been directed by Umer Adil, produced by Beenish Umer with Sheikh Shiraz Mubashir as the Executive Producer. The ensemble star cast includes Syra Shahroz, Kent S. Leung, Behrooz Sabzwari, Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shamim Hilaly, Osama Tahir, Faris Khalid and Sherbaaz Kaleem.

Chalay Thay Saath is a feel-good film that depicts a journey of growth, friendship, love and loss, set in beautiful Gilgit- Baltistan region in the north of Pakistan. The film revolves around the character of Resham; a doctor who is on a trip home with her friends who have never been there before.

"We are very excited to release this film all over the world and with high hopes that people will not only enjoy it for its story but also appreciate the attempt at highlighting the Pak - China Relationship along with the exploring the immense, natural beauty of our country which should be known around the world for highlighting the positives of Pakistan" shared Sheikh SherazMubashir the Executive Producer of the Film.

“We have received immense love and support from people after the launch of the trailer and we feel proud to present Chalay Thay Saath, as it connects with the everyday lives of people like," he added.