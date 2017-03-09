LAHORE-Humaima Malick shot to fame following her bold performance in Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol after which Humaima acquired a movie star status and became a force to be reckoned with in the industry. She is not just a movie star, artist, activist and humanitarian. The eldest of six siblings, Humaima learned to sacrifise from a young age to provide for her younger siblings.

Her struggles in life have made her considerate and compassionate and being a woman particularly sympathetic towards the struggles to achieve success.

She is the brand ambassador of Seed Out, an organization aimed at helping the underprivileged.

She was also associated with the Punjab Government in endorsing the Women Protection Bill that aimed at giving protection to women. She often gives motivational lectures at universities, most recent of which was FC College. The Women Empowerment Society at FC College, impressed by Humaima’s loud and straightforward opinions invited her to come share her experience and motivate girls and boys alike. She is a philanthropist and activist who believes no little act of kindness is ever a waste.