Punjab Censor Board has cleared Indian film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya today for screening in cinemas.

The film was presented for approval in front of censor board in Luxus Grand cinema. The board while declaring the film fit for exhibition issued a censor certificate.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second film in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise. It stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

The film is slated for March 10 release in India and other countries including Pakistan.