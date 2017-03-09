JAIPUR:- Indian authorities have challenged a court’s decision to acquit Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the use of unlicensed firearms to kill protected wildlife almost two decades ago. In January a court in the northwestern state of Rajasthan cleared the 51-year-old actor of two charges related to the illegal use of firearms citing a lack of evidence. The charges date back to 1998 when Khan was accused of hunting black bucks, a rare native species of antelope, while shooting a film in Rajasthan. But on Wednesday authorities in the state said they would appeal the court’s decision.