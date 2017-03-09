LAHORE-One of Pakistan’s leading production houses, SOC Films, with two-time Academy Award winner SharmeenObaid-Chinoy at its helm, proudly announces the launch of a new campaign “AAGAHI – ApnayMustaqbil Ki” in collaboration with the Women’s Action Forum, Karachi chapter to commemorate International Women’s Day.

AAGAHI, which literally means awareness, aims to educate women about their rights in Pakistan.

Over the course of the next twelve months, SOC Films will release a series of videos in Urdu and other regional languages explaining and clarifying the legislations which affect women and giving an overview of how the legal provisions granted to them may be applied. Through the series of these short informative videos, several questions often raised would be answered such as how to file an FIR, what does the law state on instances of rape, sexual harassment, divorce and inheritance and what is the procedure for reporting issues like these and who should be approached for help.

Speaking about the film, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has said, “I have travelled the length and breadth of Pakistan and one thing that has always struck me is that we women know very little about the rights that we have in this country. We have little understanding of the court system and how to navigate it and we aren’t always aware of the ways we can protect ourselves. This is why SOC Films hascollaborated with Women’s Action Forum and undertaken the project “AAGAHI” through a series of videos, which we aim to disseminate for free, across Pakistan, we hope to educate women about their rights and how they can assert them.”

One of Pakistan’s leading actresses, Aamina Sheikh said that “AAGAHI ‘Awareness’ is the only way for an individual to seek knowledge and to gain empowerment. The power to steer one’s life in the direction that they deem apt for themselves is through awareness (AAGAHI).

“The need for this is most pertinent in our society and the effort of bringing the knowledge and understanding of the law to the common woman and man is most needed in our culture. Therefore, i found it significant and imperative for me to lend my voice to the project that aims to reach those in need. I wish the team the very best and hope that ‘AAGAHI’ reaches all those in need and that they are able to use the information to their advantage for the betterment of their lives,” she said.