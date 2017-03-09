LAHORE-After three successful Levi’s Live sessions, the stage is now set for the 4th live session on the 10th of March 2017. The fourth live session will feature Ammar Farooki featuring Diane Desobeau as the opening act and Uzair Jaswal as headliner at Levi’s® Live. This is a platform to play live music for acclaimed musicians, talented upcoming artists to reach their creative heights in the Pakistani music industry.

These live sessions have featured performances by Abdullah Qureshi ,Maria Unera, Bayaan , Noorzadeh Raja , Rakae Jamil , Bilal Khan , Noori and Farhad Humayun.