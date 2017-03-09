LONLDON-She lends her voice to Sean’s demo tribute to his late friend.

Sean Lennon has unveiled the demo for an enchanting new song entitled ‘Bird Song’, that he claims was co-written by his good friend Carrie Fisher before she died. While they never got to record the song together, he has now teamed up with Willow Smith to unveil it in Carrie’s memory.

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono was hit hard by the death of the ‘Star Wars’ actress in December, but his fond memories of her have led him to share a sensational new tune that they worked on together a few years ago. It’s a beautiful piano led duet that is as mournful as it is uplifting, and was recorded in a matter of hours.

‘Carrie and I wrote this song years ago. When she died I just felt I had to record it’, Sean said. ‘This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life.

They were my best moments. Anyway.we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing.’