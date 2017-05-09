LONDON - ‘Someone Like You’ singer Adele surprises big fan Stormzy backstage at his gig in Brixton with the rapper describing it as the ‘best day ever’. The 23-year-old singer had his ‘’best day ever’’ when the ‘Hello’ hitmaker - who is referenced in his song ‘Big for Your Boots’ - dropped by his dressing room at London’s O2 Academy Brixton . He stared a picture of them together and captioned the Instagram post: ‘’Best Day Ever (sic)’’

Following the release of his acclaimed debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayers’, the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer wished the grime artist good luck with the LP on social media.

Stormzy replied: ‘’There aren’t enough characters in a tweet for me to say what I wanna say #ArtistGoals (sic)’’

He also shared Adele’s post and wrote: ‘’Yo I can’t even lie I don’t even know what to say so I’m just typing whatever comes to my head but bruddah what the actual f**k I need to bill it where’s the mandem wtffffffff I’m so happy wtf lol bruddah oi Flipz where are you nah. Adele. As in Adele lol I’m posting this again tomorrow and next week’ (sic).’’ And when Stormzy went to watch Adele, 28, perform at The O2 in London, she dedicated ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to him saying on stage: ‘’I want to dedicate this song to a guy from South London aka Stormzy. I hope you have a great time.’’

The rapper has had great success over the past few months and has built up a lot of celebrity friends including Ed Sheeran who surprised fans by joining him on stage on Thursday night (04.05.17) for a rendition of ‘Shape of You’.

The two artists recreated their BRIT Awards performance of the smash hit single, which features grime star Stormzy rapping with Ed, for the capacity crowd to huge cheers.