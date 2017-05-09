LOS ANGELES:- Guy Ritchie says the breakdown of his marriage to Madonna was ‘’like a death’’ and praised her parenting skills. Although the 48-year-old director is now happily married to Jacqui Ainsley, 35, he admitted that his divorce from Madonna, 58 - the mother of his sons Rocco and David - in 2008 was tough. He told the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine: ‘’A marriage breakdown is a death. That is all I can say. Now I just want to say positive things about her. I don’t regret being married to her, I don’t, you know, not in the slightest.”

‘’She’s a wonderful mother and has been very good to the kids, and her new kids, the twins, will have a wonderful education and receive lots of love. No one could say anything negative about that.’’