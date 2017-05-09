LOSANGELES-Nicki Minaj made more than $30,000-worth of pledges to pay tuition fees for her fans - if they could prove they had top grades!

The 34 year old megastar set up the arrangement after initially announcing details of an unrelated offer on Twitter, saying that she would pay for airline tickets from any destination in the world to Las Vegas if they won an upcoming competition to spend time with her at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. However, one plucky fan, a 19 year old named CJ, turned the offer on its head and asked Minaj if she would help out struggling students in the US pay their tuition fees – to which the singer replied that she would, if fans could show they had good grades! “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” she tweeted on Sunday morning (May 7th). Pretty quickly, talented students were inundating Minaj with requests to help them with their tuition fees, to which she duly responded via direct messages. Within an hour, she had made more than $30,000-worth of pledges to fans, and TMZ later reported that she was indeed making good on them, with one fan receiving $500 from her quickly.

However, she decided at that point that enough was enough for one day, but suggested that she would do the same thing again in the near future! “Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left! I’ll do some more in a month or 2,” she tweeted.