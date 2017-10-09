LOS ANGELES-Emma Stone has signed a $10 million deal with Louis Vuitton. The ‘Battle of the Sexes’ actress will become the new face of the French fashion brand for the next two years after agreeing to the lucrative deal.

A source told Page Six TV: ‘’LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million.’’

The company reportedly also approached Emma’s ‘La La Land’ co-star Ryan Gosling but ‘’Ryan repeatedly turned Louis Vuitton down because he doesn’t do endorsement deals’’.

Meanwhile, Emma - who stars as tennis icon Billie Jean King in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ about King’s famous match against male player Bobby Riggs in 1973 - recently revealed relished getting herself into tip-top physical condition to take on the part.

Asked how she went about bulking up for the role, she said: ‘’A lot of weightlifting, a lot of protein shakes. I never did it before and I loved it.’’

Emma, 28, admitted she initially struggled to cope with the physical demands of adding the extra muscle.

But, over time, the actress got used to her workout regime and she eventually started to enjoy the challenge.

She said’: ‘’For the first three weeks, you hate your life, and I know a lot of people hate exercising. I did. And then after three weeks when you’re, ‘I can lift this? I can do this?’ It just becomes addictive.

‘’It’s just really incredible to feel strong. It feels so good.’’