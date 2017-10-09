HBO has yet to announce when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air, but it's about to begin production at least, which is very exciting.

This weekend at New York Comic-Con, Liam Cunningham (aka Ser Davos Seaworth aka The Onion Knight) revealed that the cast is mere days away from filming Thrones' final season.

“We’re doing the first table read on Sunday for the first three episodes, second table reading on Monday, then we start rehearsals, then we start shooting,” he explained at NYCC, according to Deadline.

The cast may have received the scripts, but HBO makes them jump through a lot of hoops to actually read them.

“I got the scripts for the last season …kind of. They were delivered—there’s about 450 things you have to go through to open them and I’ve only done about 250 of them, so I haven’t read them yet," he said according to Mashable.

We can't get too excited though. On Thursday, Cunningham revealed to TV Guide that they'll be filming through next summer—so we'll still probably have to wait until 2019 to finally see the season.

“We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes."