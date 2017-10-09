LOS ANGELES-Sofia Vergara has urged her female fans to get mammograms.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the importance of going to the doctors to receive the specialised x-ray system - which allows doctors to see inside a woman’s breasts - in order to help with the early detection and diagnoses of breast diseases, such as breast cancer.

Posting a picture of herself at the doctor’s preparing to undergo such a scan, she wrote: ‘’You have to do it.’’

The ‘Modern Family’ actress - who is married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello - is no stranger to being vocal about her health and taking care of her body either, as she earlier this year the she strives to ‘’look great’’, but isn’t too worried about looking ‘’younger’’.

She said: ‘’I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.’’

Meanwhile, Sofia recently revealed her 40-year-old spouse is in love with her ‘’independence’’, and the fact she doesn’t ‘’ask anyone for anything’’.

She said: ‘’He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he’s like, ‘You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.’

‘’And I don’t need to ask anyone for anything. You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I’m not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don’t need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it’s amazing.’’