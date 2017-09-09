LAHORE: The second season of Cornetto Pop Rock 2 brought four solos and two duets along with the biggest hit of the season, the patriotic music video ‘Sabz Safaid Rang’ especially made for Independence Day 2017.

At its close, the season brings a music video featuring Pakistan’s sweetheart Momina Mustehsen titled ’Jee Liya’, the lyrics and music composition for which are courtesy of Abbas Ali Khan.

The music video has been directed by Dawer Khan with Asad ul Haq as executive producer. The lyrics of the song talk about how one should never stop living despite the odds and the music video depicts Momina with her friends enjoying life asit comes.

The theme for the video is finding happiness in small things in life despite all the hardships and obstacles that cross one’s path. Momina Mustehsen expressed her thoughts on the song as, ‘Jee Liya is a song inspired from our stories of survival.

I always aim to use my music as a medium to inspire people, to keep them going, strong and brave even in the light of negativity around them. If you have ever fallen down, lost hope, gathered yourself up and bravely moved on, Jee Liya is a song that will hopefully connect with you.’

Cornetto Pop Rock 2 is the second season of Cornetto Pop Rock, a 360O music platform, which aims to revive the pop and rock culture among the youth of Pakistan by arranging music concerts in Pakistan’s biggest cities and releasing six music videos each season with the most wonderful pop and rock stars of the country.