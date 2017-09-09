LOSANGELES-Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a new fragrance CR7, which he has hailed as his ‘’secret weapon’’ that leaves him feeling confident in himself. Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a new fragrance CR7.

The 32-year-old professional footballer has recently released his latest scent, and the star has revealed the cosmetic product is his ‘’secret weapon’’ because a spray of the cologne every morning instantly fills him with confidence.

Speaking at the global launch event of his fragrance, which took place at the Museo ABC in Madrid, Spain, about his creation, the sportsman said: ‘’It’s my secret weapon.

I start my day with CR7 fragrance and it gives me the confidence to live each day to the full.

‘’Wherever I go, CR7 is always in my bag so I can freshen up on-the-go and ensure that I always feel my best.’’ And the dark-haired hunk created the product because he wanted to make an item that is ‘’easy’’ to wear and represents him.

He explained: ‘’Smelling good makes me feel good and I wanted to create something that’s easy enough to wear every day. ‘’I wanted every aspect of the fragrance to really represent me, from the bottle to the packaging to the campaign, and red is my lucky colour- it’s bold, confident, dynamic and memorable.’’

The Portuguese star has also launched a campaign film titled ‘My Fragrance Your Game’, in which Cristiano reveals he wants CR7 to ‘’inspire’’ his fans to follow their dreams. Speaking about the advertisement, he said.