The Pakistani diva and Lollywood’s bubbly girl Mawra Hocane who made her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam, always makes sure to maintain good connections with the celebrities across border.

Recently, Hocane received love and gratitude from the top actresses of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor film ‘Neerja’ won the Best Hindi Film trophy at India’s 64th National Film Awards while Priyanka Chopra’s won three different awards at the same platform.

Mawra Hocane, in all her generosity and love, took to Twitter and wished the actresses on their achievement.





So so sweet mawra!! Lots of love and gratitude! https://t.co/W7379hQgnK — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 8, 2017









Thank you @MawraHocane you're too kind to me. Much love baby ❤️ https://t.co/QKawz6f4QG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 7, 2017





Hocane, the heartthrob of millions of Pakistanis is currently playing a titular character in a HUM TV's social cause-based serial 'Sammi'.