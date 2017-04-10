Fans of the Marvel cinematic universe, rejoice! Marvel just dropped a teaser for the highly anticipated "Thor: Ragnorak", which is slated for release in November.

The teaser shows Thor taking on his newest foe Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) who effortlessly destroys his mighty Mjölnir. Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba will will reprise their roles as Loki and Heimdall respectively.

Here's the official synopsis from Marvel:

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok - the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilisation - at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger - the Incredible Hulk!