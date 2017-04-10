ISLAMABAD: Youth from different educational institutes and theatre clubs staged three plays on the third day of the Youth Drama Festival at PNCA Auditorium.

The week-long Youth Drama Festival 2017, organised by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), opened on Friday at the council’s auditorium.

During the week-long drama festival, around twelve plays will be staged while best plays will be awarded in various categories showcasing young talent from different colleges, universities and youth drama clubs from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards.

The drama festival is part of PNCA’s activities to introduce and promote art theatre. PNCA Director General Jamal Shah has stressed the need for involving the youth in creative and artistic expression.

The stage plays an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humour, thoughtful and artistic expressions, DG, PNCA added.

He maintains that stage drama was a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils.

On the first day, people got to see View Hotel by students of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi and Kirdar by National College of the Arts (NCA), Rawalpindi. On Saturday, Institute of Space Technology presented Hamsahia (Always), while Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 presented Randhai Dergha or the lost one.