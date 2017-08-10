LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard and Elon Musk still ‘’care deeply’’ for each other despite their split, as the actress breaks her silence on social media.

The 31-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to confirm her split from billionaire boyfriend Elon, and has asked her fans to give the pair ‘’privacy’’ whilst they get through a ‘’very difficult time’’ in their lives.

Posting two pictures of rose petals forming the words ‘’Give’’ and ‘’Love’’ on the photo sharing app on Tuesday, the ‘Justice League’ actress wrote: ‘’Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.’’

The news comes after the Tesla CEO took to the comments section of Amber’s Instagram account to hint at the possibility of a future romance between the pair.

He wrote: ‘’Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.’’

It had previously been reportedly that Elon called time on the romance and Amber was left ‘’devastated’’ by what happened.

A source said over the weekend: ‘’It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision.

He ended it a week ago. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.’’

News of the split no doubt came as a shock to fans, after Amber’s father David previously revealed his daughter was keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon.

He said: ‘’Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.’’