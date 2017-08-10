Lahore city is a treasure of tradition and history. Lahoris are always eminent for their love for food and so called as ‘Lahorio ki shaan mazedar pakwan’. Food chains are found in wide range from one end to another end in Lahore. There is infinite variety of exquisite cuisine that caters in all kind of budgets.

Starting from true essence of Lahore which lies in the spicy flavorful desi food to classic fine dining. The food that craves your tiny stomach that ache for mouthwatering flavors, the city that offers some of the finest foods that one could desire for.

Here are 5 ‘desi’ food chains that offer scrumptious food that are pocket friendly.

1. Taj Mahal Halwa Puri near Badshahi Masjid

‘Halwa Puri’ is a breakfast specialty that Lahore has to offer and the most popular place you can get is the Taj Mahal. If you called yourself a true lahori then it’s the right place for breakfast with your family.

The view of badshahi masjid makes more delicate and enjoyable for masses. Fall in love with the flavorful halwa puri that will be surely marked in your calendar for Sunday breakfast.

2. Feeqay Ki Lassi near Anarkali

So, further after a delicious breakfast what else your tummy strikes for, a glass full of ‘classic peray wali lassi’. Feeqay ki lassi near Anarkali is a well known place in Lahore that fills your heart with cold flavorful glass of lassi.

The classic place that is never missed by a foodie, so count this place in your diary and must have a try, definitely next time you will crave for it.

3. Jaidi Chocolate Pan/ Kulfa

‘Jaidi’ in DHA is famous for its variety of Pan flavors but the most famous one is there ‘Chocolate Pan’ that is filled with lots of chocolate chips, and spread with chocolate syrup.

Jaidi is also popular for its ‘khoye wali Kulfi’ which is a great zeal for people who craved for desi desserts. The kulfi covered with crunchy nuts, and fringy texture to flatter the perfect sweetness. There are many kulfa shops that one discover in the city, but this one will fill you dessert crave.

4. Waris Nehari House

Meaty Nehari is one of the most exquisite dishes enjoyed by Pakistani. ‘Waris Nehari’ offers the tastiest, spiciest mouthwatering nehari that is served with salad and freshly tandoori naan.

You can have nehari for your breakfast, lunch or dinner waris nehari offers a true delicacy which can be tried any time you like. Its perfect combo that one would never missed out.

5. Amratsari Hareesa near Nisbat Road

Hareesa is a kind of dish that comes from Haleem, but it’s extremely different in a great way. Amatsari haressa near nisbat road offers delicious hareesa that will definitely leave you crave for one more plate of it. It’s not the fanciest place but the fulvous, taste is as tempting that will call you again for a next try.