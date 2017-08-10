Renowned Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was inspired from poetic lines of Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

On her official insta-gram account she translated famous lines from Allama Iqbal’s poetry Khudi and said,

“Develop yourself so much ,that before every decree,

God himself will ascertain from you: “What is it that you desire.." that's my approximate translation for those who may not know Dr Iqbal's inspiring poem.”

“Khudi ko kar buland itna k har takdeer se pehle, Khuda bande se khud puche bata teri raza kia hai.”

Develop yourself so much ,that before every decree, God himself will ascertain from you: "What is it that you desire.." that's my approximate translation for those who may not know Dr Iqbal's inspiring poem.

Allama Iqbal is famous not only for his poetry but also for his contribution in the making of Pakistan and his guidance to Muhammad Ali Jinnah.