NEW YORK:- US actress and comedian Amy Schumer is to make her Broadway debut this fall in an odd-ball comedy written by Steve Martin about two couples going into marital free-fall. Set in the 1990s on a hot California night, “Meteor Shower” will star Schumer as one half of the two couples who dine together and end up watching a cosmic shower of smoldering rocks. “I am more thrilled than thrilled about this announcement,” Martin tweeted of the production. “An impeccable cast.” The Hollywood actor, writer and producer told The New York Times he recruited 36-year-old Schumer by approaching her at a party at her house and asking her to read the script.