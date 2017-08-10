LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello says writing solo material is a ‘’lot more challenging’’ than writing as part of a group but says she does find it a lot ‘’more fun’’.

The ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ hitmaker announced in December 2016 that she was leaving Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career and whilst she admits it is ‘’totally different’’ writing her own material, she finds it a lot ‘’more fun’’.

She shared: ‘’It’s totally different. In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we’d do five songs in a day, it would just be like ‘alright you sing the verse, you sing that’, and then you just record it and that’s it, but this has been ... Probably because I’ve had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing. Definitely a lot more challenging but more fun, for sure.’’

And the 20-year-old singer was excited about having a more upbeat track like ‘Havana’ on her album.

She added to the new issue of Rollacoaster magazine: ‘’So ‘Havana’ is an idea that I had for a song title; a lot of my songs are more dark and emotional. [This is] more summer, upbeat, it’s very wind-your-waist tempo, if that makes sense?

‘’It’s really cool, I did it with Pharrell, it’s like a story of me falling in love with this bad boy from Havana.’’ Meanwhile, Camila previously revealed she was once forced to stop songwriting after a break-up left her ‘’in a dark place’’.

Speaking about the break-up, she said: ‘’I feel like for a while I was in such a dark place that I feel like I didn’t know how to confront my emotions and that’s kind of why I stopped songwriting. And I feel like after stopping for like six months honestly it was harder to pick it back up and write again.

‘’Music just became my saviour. It was really helping me reconnect with myself again and it was really helping me talk about what I was going through instead of just keeping it in.’’