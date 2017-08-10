Pakistani-Canadian YouTube and socialmedia star Zaid Ali T broke the news on socialmedia that he is getting married in 19 days.

Allhamdulilah.. I am getting married in 19 days! — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) August 8, 2017

Zaid is a twenty-two year old YouTuber and social media figure from Waterloo, Canada.

His videos are comic in nature and parody the eastern culture. They caricature elements of ‘desi’ society, and make lighthearted fun of how Asian parents and women react in a particular situation.

He rose to popularity with his pillow prank video which reached 4,463,679 views on YouTube.

Appearing on a local morning show in 2015, Zaid Ali told the anchor that he made his videos on his own. From script writing, to shooting and editing, all work is done by himself and he has no assistant to help him. Instead, he makes use of a tripod to capture videos while he acts in front of the camera.

Zaid’s mother also appeared in many of his videos and she is the first one to view and critique them.

Zaid has not revealed any details as to who he will be marrying.

This is how the public reacted to his marriage announcement.

Bessst feeling. To find someone jisey aap poori zindagee irritate kar sakein ????God bless you and the lady.

@j_Obaid — Rabia Anum (@RabiaAnumm) August 8, 2017

Babul ki duay letey ja jaa tujh Ku sukhi sansaar millay pic.twitter.com/elklJkHrVh — Ahmar Murtaza (@ahmer_murtaza) August 8, 2017

22 saal main shadi? Yahan 22 saal main taleem khatam nahi hoti... — Mughal-e-Atif (@aatifmughal) August 9, 2017

My heart just bursted out aaaahhhh. ???????? but So happyyy for youuu ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6gH95UvCCX — ???? (@_asmakhan_) August 9, 2017

Ub begum ka dupatta mat pehna shuru kr dena ????

Lotssss of loveee and blessingsss, may you both have a happy married life ahead, Ameen ???? — Kainat Meran (@KainatMeran) August 8, 2017

A similar announcement appeared on his Facebook page in 2014, which turned out to be an April fools’ prank.

Speaking to a newspaper last year, Zaid said, “My parents will not impose their will upon me as to who I should marry. I personally believe that I am too young to settle down. When I marry, I want to marry a girl who is removed from the entertainment and media industry.”

We hope that this time he is serious.