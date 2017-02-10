‘Maula Jutt 2’ director Bilal Lashari has built a gigantic village set for the film.

The set worth Rs2 crore has been built in an agricultural area outside the precincts of Lahore.

Lashari had earlier decided to shoot the film in Bari Studio’s village. A deal was also made with the authorities however; the director changed him mind afterwards.

Lashari acquired the land for the set which is now in the final phase of completion.

‘Maula Jutt 2’ stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in lead roles.

The movie will be released in 2018 after the completion of the shoot in the current year.