George Clooney showed his support for Meryl Streep's powerful Golden Globes speech in the most elegant and powerful way possible. (i.e. the most George Clooney way, of course.)

On Sunday night, the multiple-multiple-award-winning actress referenced the time Trump mocked a disabled reporter, accusing him of spreading hatred and violence.

Trump responded by branding Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"Aren't you supposed to be running the country?" said Clooney in response, reports The Guardian. "I didn't vote for him, I don't support him, I don't think he's the right choice.

"At this moment in our lives we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can."

He then added: "I don't see any signs of it."

According to Marie Claire, Clooney was talking at a Netflix reception for his forthcoming documentary about Syrian rescue volunteers, The White Helmets.

"The only reason that people who are well known should be involved in these kinds of things is when no one knows about them," he said. "I can't change policy but I can make things louder."

There is no confirmed release date for the documentary as yet.

Watch Streep's speech below: