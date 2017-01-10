Pakistani hearthrobe Fawad Khan and vocal powerhouses Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB), Atif Aslam and Rahat Fatah Ali Khan have been nominated for Filmfare awards, local media reported on Tuesday.

Fawad, being a phenomenal actor, has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role (male) category for his role in Bollywood movie Kapoor & Sons, while Rishi Kapoor has also been nominated for same category in the same movie.

Fawad Khan has already won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role in Khoobsurat.

Atif Aslam has been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (male) category and will be up against fellow Pakistani Rahet Fateh Ali.

Moreover, Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB) has been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (female) category.

Pakistani artists in Bollywood have continued hoisting flags of success with their excellent performance in various fields.