LONDON: Men and women are sashaying down catwalks together at London Fashion Week, in a shake-up of tradition backed by celebrated designers including Vivienne Westwood.

The 75-year-old style icon is no stranger to challenging fashion formats -- turning a 2015 London show into an anti-austerity and climate change march -- and deemed her latest move a response to the unisex reality of fashion.

Westwood’s new autumn-winter 2017 collection hit the catwalk at the Seymour Leisure Centre in London´s Marylebone neighbourhood.

Westwood is not unique in choosing to unite her menswear and womenswear collections on the catwalk -- at least 10 houses have used Fashion Week in London to present collections for both genders.

While London may not have the glamour of Paris, Milan or New York, it is certainly making the most of its experimental reputation.

Within the fashion world this mixing of men´s and women´s shows has been dubbed "co-ed" -- a play on the "coeducational" term used for mixed schools.

This shift in strategy is changing the way fashion houses run their business, including Burberry.

The British fashion heavyweight announced in 2016 it would cut its runway schedule from four to just two shows a year.

In essence, fashionistas of the 21st century are demanding much quicker access to collections.