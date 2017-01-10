/REUTERS-WASHINGTON-Top Hollywood star Meryl Streep delivered an emotional speech railing against US President-elect Donald Trump - though never mentioning him by name - for his anti-immigration stances, while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award - a recognition of lifetime achievement - at the 74th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The iconic actress also referred to the time Trump imitated a disabled New York Times reporter on the campaign trail, and said that particular, real-life performance broke her heart.

“But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good - there was nothing good about it - but it was effective and did its job,” Streep said of Trump’s imitation of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital condition affecting the joints. “It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.”

“It was that moment, when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter - someone he out-ranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back,” she continued. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie; it was in real life.”

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform - by someone powerful - it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said. She then called on the media to use its agency to hold powerful people accountable.

“We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage,” Streep said. “That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood foreign press and all of us in our community to join us in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, and we’re going to need us going forward and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.”

Streep echoed actor Hugh Laurie, who earlier in the night joked there would be no more Golden Globes if Trump has his way.

Meanwhile,Donald Trump hit back at Meryl Streep on Monday, calling her an overrated actress after the three-time Oscar winner condemned the US President-elect’s imitation of a disabled reporter.

Streep and much of Hollywood supported Trump’s rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the November election. Trump, a Republican, wrote on Twitter: “Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

The tweet was Trump’s second public response to the Streep speech. Early on Monday, he said in a telephone interview with the New York Times: “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.”

In his Twitter comments, Trump repeated his denial that he had mocked the reporter.

Streep, without naming Trump, used almost the entire speech when accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award to criticize the real estate mogul’s behavior and policies, while calling for Hollywood to stand strong against any attacks and to support a free press.