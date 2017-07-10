LONDON-He said he would rather ‘slash his wrists’ than do another James Bond film back in 2015.

But Daniel Craig is now reportedly ‘coming round’ to the idea of starring in a fifth installment - after months of swirling speculation regarding his replacement.

According to the Mirror, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is thought to have secured the 49-year-old actor for the next 007 movie, alongside singer Adele for another iconic theme tune.

The paper reports that while it has taken some time, Barbara has managed to ‘talk Craig round’ into filming as the famous spy once again - despite previously claiming he would not return to the role.

And while she remains unconfirmed, the producer is also said to be ‘determined’ to sign Adele up to record the new theme tune, following the success of Skyfall - which became the first Bond song to win at the Grammys, BRITs and Oscars.

A source revealed: ‘Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.

‘It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.

‘As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.’

The insider also added that Daniel’s wife Rachel Weisz has approved of the project, and is willing for him to spend another year away to film.

MailOnline has contacted Daniel’s representatives for comment.

Speculation has been swirling for years over who will be the next Bond - with Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Fassbender and James Norton all named as contenders.

Yet, it is no wonder producers are keen for Daniel to take on the role, as he has enjoyed enormous success since his first appearance as Bond in Casino Royale back in 2005.

The actor has played 007 on three further occasions, but he appeared adamant that the Sam Mendes directed Spectre, in which all four of Craig’s Bond film’s are neatly tied together, would be his last.

When asked if he would sign up to another film in the franchise, he told Time Out in 2015: ‘I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists.

‘No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done, all I want to do is move on.’

He added that if he did another movie, ‘it would only be for the money.’

Craig was paid $10.7 million for 2012 smash Skyfall, making him the highest-paid Bond actor ever, as the film was the first Bond movie to break the one billion dollar mark.

Its enormous success led to Craig reportedly signing a deal to be paid £31 million for his next two 007 films, including Spectre, the 24th film in the franchise.

‘I’m contracted for one more but I’m not going to make predictions,’ he told Event in September 2014.