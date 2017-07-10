The Humsafar acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan attended the star studded 8th Beirut International Awards Festival yesterday.

The actress was in limelight and won two awards acknowledging her international fame and won International Recognition Award and also awarded the best dressed for the night.

The BIAF official instagram uploaded a video of Mahira Khan on the red carpet with the caption titled as ‘Best Dressed’ celebrity of the night. Mahira Khan also uploaded a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with Nur Fettahoğlu renowned actress of Turkish series Mera Sultan.

The actress was seen wearing a Nicolas Jebran white gown from the Lebanese designer’s Spring 2017 couture collection with diamond jewellery from Zoughaib & Co at the red carpet of BIAF.

At the award show Mahira Khan said, “This award means a lot to me, because we get a lot of love and a lot of awards back home but when we get awards outside of our country it feels like our country is getting awards,” she said.

This year BIAF honored Waheed Hamed, the Egyptian author and famous script writer, among the honorees.