LONDON-Mel B has resorted to asking her friends for money following her financial woes and costly divorce from Stephen Belafonte, new reports claim.

According to the Mirror, the former Spice Girl has put down a six-figure deposit on a lavish £1.5million mansion in LA - but is afraid she will lose it, if she cannot drum up the remaining amount needed to pay for the pad.

Having reportedly blown her £38 million fortune on her ‘extravagant lifestyle’, a source revealed that she has now ‘turned to pals’ for financial help, in the hope they will save her from losing any more money.

Earlier this month it was reported the 42-year-old had just £961 in one of her bank accounts, after squandering the £38million fortune earned from her pop career.

Only making matters worse, it is now believed that Mel is struggling to find cash to pay off her new £1.5million home - and is having to call on her friends to help.

A source revealed to the paper: ‘It’s well-known Mel’s finances are not great, but if the house deal falls through she’ll be in an even worse situation.

‘She just can’t afford to lose any more cash. So she’s turned to pals in her hour of need and they’re trying their best to help.’

The expensive move is only made more stressful by the fact that she is struggling to sell her previous home, which she shared with ex Stephen Belafonte until their split in February.

The pair put their property on the market in March for £7.2million, but reduced the price by a whopping £800,000 two weeks later.

The house is still on the market. MailOnline has contacted representatives of Mel for comment.

The reports come after it was claimed the Spice Girls star has just £961 left in one of her company accounts.

Mel’s British account Moneyspider Productions, which was set up in 1997, holds the small amount of funds, as revealed by The Sunday People.

Its nature of business is listed as ‘Sound recording and music publishing activities’

A source told the Mirror: ‘Mel is an international superstar, still working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, but she only has a small amount of money in the bank, according to Companies House. People may be very surprised.’

Mel also owns 20% of Spice Girls Limited which held £109,987 as of August 31, 2016. Her fellow bandmates own the remainder.

She owns 16% of Octopus Direct along with the other Spice Girls and music mogul Simon Fuller.

The singer’s money woes were revealed when she attended court in Los Angeles on Friday for the first time to face Stephen, who she says subjected her to years of physical and mental abuse.

The pair both have outstanding tax debts after making ‘improvident’ lifestyle choices, Los Angeles Superior Court was told.

She was revealed to be making between £147, 000 and £150,000 a month.

Belafonte, who claims his income is zero, is asking for backdated wages of around £90,000, an estimated £1,729 in perks, around £54,000 in spousal support and more than £150,000 to pay for his ongoing legal costs.

His lawyer, Grace Jamra, asked Judge Lawrence Riff to order the sale of the couple’s Los Angeles home if necessary. It is currently on the market for just over £6 million.

She said: ‘Their lifestyle was extravagant and affluent.

‘She wiped out all her Spice Girls money, approximately $50 million (£38 million) if not more’

In exclusive DailyMail.com pictures Mel looked confident as she strode into the downtown LA court building in black pants, a white shirt, lace tie and a pair of trendy black shades.

Flanked by her legal reps, the pop star stayed quiet as she entered the building.

The former couple, who were married for 10 years, are battling over money and custody of their child.

Jacalyn Davis, representing Mel, spoke of their tax problems, saying they were ‘sustained through improvident lifestyle choices’.

‘They never had money at the end of the year to pay their taxes,’ she added.

‘All their community income was being spent and then some.