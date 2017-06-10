Lahore-Leading Pakistani playwright Shahid Nadeem’s acclaimed play “Barri” (Acquittal) will open at New York’s Theatre Row on 10th June. It is the first time that a play by a Pakistani playwright has been produced by a US theatre company. The play originally produced by Ajoka Theatre in 1986 has been translated by Tahira Naqvi and is being directed by American director Noelle Ghoussaini.

The producer of the play is Tisa Chang of New York’s prominent theatre company Pan Asia Repertory. The play is a part of Pan Asian’s 40th anniversary events.

The cast includes Aizzah Fatima, Gulshan Mia, Salma Shaw and Sheetal Shah. The set has been designed by You-shin while Leslie smith has done the lighting design. The premiere of the play will be held on 15 June which will also be attended by the playwright. The play will continue till 25 June.

“Acquittal” focuses on the stories of four women in a Pakistani prison during General Zia ul Haq’s military rule when blatantly discriminatory ‘Islamic’ laws were introduced which galvanized Pakistan’s women’s movement. The play was first performed by Ajoka in March 1986. It was later adapted for PTV into popular drama serial “Neelay Hath”. While talking about the play, playwright Shahid Nadeem said “ It is a great honour for me, Ajoka and Pakistan that a leading US theatre company has chosed to produce “Barri”. I hope the play will project Pakistan as a culturally rich and democratic society where issues such as gender equality and religious harmony are addressed through art,” he said.