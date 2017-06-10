LOSANGELES -The singer proves what a talent she really is.Britney Spears critics were left shocked by a leak of a raw recording of her hit single ‘Toxic’ without the autotune. Contrary to what some people might think, the revelation proves that the popstar’s vocal abilities are more than impressive and that she has talent beyond miming. Britney Spears at a pre-Grammy partyBritney Spears at a pre-Grammy party. There’s always been a suspicion that Britney Spears’ career is based on image rather than talent, that she mimes at her concerts and that her songs are so over-produced that her true vocals no longer shine through. Boy has she proven those critics wrong with this rare preliminary recording of her 2004 smash hit ‘Toxic’. The audio features Britney singing along to the track without the help of autotune or other vocal adjustments.