LOSANGELES:- Katy Perry says she’s at a stage of her career when she wants to share who she really is with her millions of fans. Katy Perry is ready to show her fans that she really is away from her pop persona. The 32-year-old singer has just released her new album ‘Witness’ which she claims contain some of her most honest and politically charged lyrics. Katy - who was raised by her evangelical Christian pastor parents Maurice and Mary - wants her admirers to get to know who Katheryn Hudson really is away from the bubblegum pop of her past. Speaking to the new issue of NME magazine, she said.

, and I’m not saying anything about Katy Perry, but I was born Katheryn Hudson and I think people are going to start seeing more of that, because I was terrified to show that, so I built this character that’s still me, but the exaggerated version.’’ Katy says artists need to grow and since she released ‘One of the Boys’ in 2008 she has been on a musical and personal journey which is now reflected on her latest LP.